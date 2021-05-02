Bengal 2021 poll results: 3 PM Update - TMC batting on 200+, while BJP gives futile chase

The Trinamool Congress continues to maintain a massive lead in West Bengal as votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections are counted. As per data from the Election Commission at 3 pm, the Mamata Banerjee-led party was leading in more than 200 seats, with the BJP a distant second.

Even as many insist that it is too soon to tell, several Opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Mehbooba Mufti have reached out to the TMC chief via twitter, congratulating her for the party's "stupendous victory".