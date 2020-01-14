Before Uddhav, Yogi makes 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made the actor Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. An announcement in this regard was made early Tuesday.

Film producer and actor Ajay Devgn had written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. Devgn later expressed his gratitude towards Yogi through a tweet, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia"

Incidentally, Maharashtra is yet to take call on tax break for the movie although the film is based on the life of 17th century Maratha warrior Tanaji Malsure who was the army General of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shivaji was the founder of Maratha empire. Ruling Shivsena considers him as its idol and often seeks to appropriate him.

Soon after Yogi government's decision, BJP and Congress leaders in Maharashtra demanded tax concession for Tanhaji.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said he would try to make movies "Tanhaji" and "Chhapaak" tax free in the state. He told media, “Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray.”

Ajay Devgn, who also plays the title role in the file directed by Om Raut, details the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between the Tanaji Malusare, a military commander under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Uday Singh Bhan for the Kondana Fort.

The movie, which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khand, was released last Friday and has collected Rs75 crore so far, as per the industry experts.