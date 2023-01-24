Before budget session, government calls all-party meeting on January 30

Representative image | Twitter/@kharge

The government has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 -- on the eve of the Budget Session, sources aware of the developments said on Tuesday.

The customary meeting has been convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just ahead of the budget session, which begins on January 31.

Govt to reach out to opposition parties to seek cooperation

The government is likely to reach out to all the parties, mainly the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties, to seek their cooperation for a smooth functioning of the session.

While the economic survey will be presented in Parliament on January 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1.

Session to begin on Jan 31

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 till February 13.

The second part of the session will commence on March 13 and culminate on April 6.

