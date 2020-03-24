Bearded Omar Abdullah goes on tweeting spree, promises quarantine tips

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after 232 days in detention in Srinagar's Hari Niwas.

Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The National Conference leader was seen sporting a long white beard as he walked out of the detention in Srinagar on Monday. Abdullah's detention under the PSA was revoked earlier in the day.

Abdullah went on a tweeting spree after he was released from detention. "232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," he first tweeted.