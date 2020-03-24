Bearded Omar Abdullah goes on tweeting spree, promises quarantine tips

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after 232 days in detention in Srinagar's Hari Niwas.
Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA).
The National Conference leader was seen sporting a long white beard as he walked out of the detention in Srinagar on Monday. Abdullah's detention under the PSA was revoked earlier in the day.
Abdullah went on a tweeting spree after he was released from detention. "232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," he first tweeted.
Later, he shared a picture after having lunch with his father and mother. He wrote, "Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can’t remember a better meal even though I’ve been in a bit of a daze & don’t remember what I ate."
He went on to thank his National Conference colleagues, Kapil Sibbal and others. He wrote, "My thanks to all my @JKNC_ colleagues for staying united & staying strong. We have a long & difficult road ahead of us but together we will ensure J&K sees better days." Abdullah added, "I owe a huge debt of gratitude to @KapilSibal, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, @reyazshariq and their legal teams for taking the fight against my unjust PSA detention to the SC. Thank you to my baby sister Sara for filing the petition to have me freed."
Speaking on the recent coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 9 lives in the country so far, Abdullah said, "We face the fight of our lives over the next few weeks & months as we come to terms & work to defeat #COVIDー19. I will do everything in my individual capacity to help the authorities overcome this challenge & I appeal to all of you to do the same."
Amidst the pandemic, the National Conference leader also promised to give quarantine or a lockdown tips. He said, "On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order."
(With input from ANI)
