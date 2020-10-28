Be wary of Chinese intent and actions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Army commanders

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday cautioned Army commanders to be wary of Chinese actions at disputed borders and their intent during military talks.

The minister said this while addressing the 'Army Commanders Conference,' an apex biannual event that formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.

Border tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control are the main focus of deliberations in this year's four-day conference.

Sources privy to the minister's address said Singh pointed out that talks should be held honestly and in an atmosphere of trust to reach a solution. The defence minister also hinted that there has been a trust deficit since Chinese intent has been questionable.

In the meantime, Singh said on social media: "Addressed the Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi today. I'm extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment."