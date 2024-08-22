'Be Thankful To Modi Ji': Netizens Praise PM As Video Shows Rahul Gandhi 'Roaming Freely' & Eating Ice Cream With Locals In Kashmir

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. It was his first visit after the Election Commission announced polling dates for the upcoming assembly elections last week.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi met with party workers and assessed the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to reports, after interacting with party workers, Rahul Gandhi, along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior members, visited the residence of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at Gupkar.

On Thursday, the Congress party shared a short video on X featuring Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, captioned, "A night of sweet connections & unforgettable conversations! Yesterday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant in Kashmir." In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen meeting and interacting with people from different walks of life. He is also seen enjoying ice cream in a restaurant.

The same video was shared by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate with the caption, "A touch of Kashmiriyat - dinner and ice cream with the wonderful folks of Kashmir."

A touch of Kashmiriyat - dinner and ice cream with the wonderful folks of Kashmir ❤️pic.twitter.com/iSR5Nyub0m — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 22, 2024

Rahul Gandhi's video attracted reactions from social media users. Many users urged Rahul Gandhi to thank PM Modi for bringing peace to J&K by abrogating Article 370.

Netizens reaction

"Be thankful to Modi Ji, Pappu is able to roam free without any fear and eat ice cream in the streets of Kashmir!" wrote a user.

"In today's scenario He can safely visit in kashmir everywhere, it's happening because of Narendra Modi. And his father? Maked most unsafe place in India. Completly destroyed tourism of Kashmir. Terrorism in kashmir started when Rajeev gandhi was prime minister of india. Anti India movement was running fearlessly in state. Almost 3 decades kashmir valley face non Stop terrorism and and anarchy in state," wrote another user.

"Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kashmir is a positive step, but it highlights past neglect. True concern should be reflected in consistent actions, not just visits. We hope this leads to meaningful policy changes. Our focus remains on real progress, not symbolic gestures."