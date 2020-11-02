'Don't expect them ever to unite people': Yogi Adityanath says Congress, RJD have been dividing society

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that Congress and RJD looted jobs of youth for the benefit of their own family. "Those who looted jobs of youth for the benefit of their family, how're they even promising jobs now, from where they'll bring the jobs? When they were in power, let alone provide food to the poor, they even digested fodder of animals, who can't say a word," Adityanath said.

The first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting in 94 of the total 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held on November 3 during the second phase of state elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates in the fray. As many as 41,362 polling stations have been set up across 17 districts, all of which except Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda are situated north of the Ganges.