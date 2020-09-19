Be aware: ‘Fake’ mobile Oximeter applications make a comeback

In the recent past, some reports stated mobile Oximeter applications can help measure oxygen levels in the blood by using the phone's rear camera. But the claims made by these applications were fake. It took a while for many users to grasp this.

However, now these fake mobile Oximeter applications are back in circulation. Considering these applications become an instant hit among many users during this COVID-19 times, the cyber security arm of the government has requested people to take cognisance of such applications and avoid using them. It claimed that these applications will be sneaking in your phone to steal personal data from the mobile phone.