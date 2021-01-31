BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital; doctors recommend bed rest

Kolkata: BCCI president and former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday (January 31) after the second round of angioplasty.

The doctor treating Ganguly, Aftab Khan, said that the former Indian skipper must take bed rest for some time and will also have to change his diet chart before resuming normal lifestyle.

Notably, Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on January 27 after he complained of chest pain. Two stents were implanted in his coronary arteries on January 28.

It is pertinent to mention that BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was on January 27 admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of minor chest pain. A green corridor was made by the Kolkata Police to escort Ganguly from his residence in Behala to the EM Bypass.

This was the second time in January that Ganguly was admitted to the hospital. On January 2, Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital and one stent was implanted on one of his blocked arteries. He was released on January 7.