BBC journalist now has a problem with NDTV anchor appreciating Modi's 'Jai Siya Ram' comment

Rather bafflingly however, the phrase became embroiled in a tweeted criticism by BBC South Asia Bureau Chief, Nicola Careem against NDTV journalist Sanket Upadhyay.

The NDTV scribe had cited a news update about how Prime Minister Modi had said 'Jai Siya Ram', expressing his happiness at the same. A rather innocuous sentiment, but Careem soon took to Twitter citing the post and noting that this was an NDTV journalist.

"This is an anchor from NDTV, one of the few Indian news channels who have/had a reputation for being close to impartial on most issues," she wrote.

When one Twitter user tried to point out that this was Upadhyay's "personal opinion" and that it was "not a shame", she responded stating that it "depends if you want impartial news or personal opinion".

"For you, it is not a shame."

"My comment was about the exultation directed towards the words of Prime Minister Modi at a moment which will divide opinion in India," she clarified to another user.

When another user suggested that Upadhyay had been appreciating the use of Sita's name, Careem was again quick to respond, assuring that she understood the context "very well".

"It has no baring on my original statement," she added.