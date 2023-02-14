e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBBC is Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation: BJP after IT searches at its Mumbai-Delhi offices

BBC is Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation: BJP after IT searches at its Mumbai-Delhi offices

Bhatia called BBC as 'Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation' and stated that the news agency should comply Indian laws.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Modi documentary: Tax department raids BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai |
Follow us on

Amid the ongoing searches at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the British broadcaster terming it be a "corrupt organisation".

Bhatia labelled BBC as 'Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation' and stated that the news agency should comply with Indian laws. He also stated the government agencies are just doing their duty. "BBC doesn't respect icons of India," added Bhatia.

Bhatia questioned why the BBC is "afraid" of the searches if it hasn't done anything wrong.

Searches conducted in BBC offices

The tax department raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The BBC's offices are located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi and Santacruz in Mumbai. The searches come amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

According to the TV reports, the mobile phones of the employees have been seized, and many of them have been asked to go home.

After a massive furor over the documentary in the country, the Indian government condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, as a propaganda piece with a questionable agenda behind it. Last month, the BBC defended its controversial series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a blanket ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, calling the petition “completely misconceived."

Read Also
Modi documentary row: I-T department searches BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai; employees asked to...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BBC is Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation: BJP after IT searches at its Mumbai-Delhi offices

BBC is Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation: BJP after IT searches at its Mumbai-Delhi offices

Rahul Gandhi cancelled his own flight to Varanasi claims airport, amid reports of govt denying him...

Rahul Gandhi cancelled his own flight to Varanasi claims airport, amid reports of govt denying him...

Aero India 2023: HAL removes Lord Hanuman's picture from tail of supersonic aircraft amid row

Aero India 2023: HAL removes Lord Hanuman's picture from tail of supersonic aircraft amid row

What Amit Shah said hours before I-T searches at BBC offices

What Amit Shah said hours before I-T searches at BBC offices

Congress slams Modi govt over IT searches at BBC offices, alleges 'shifting public focus from Adani'

Congress slams Modi govt over IT searches at BBC offices, alleges 'shifting public focus from Adani'