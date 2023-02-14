BBC is Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation: BJP after IT searches at its Mumbai-Delhi offices

Modi documentary: Tax department raids BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai |

Amid the ongoing searches at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the British broadcaster terming it be a "corrupt organisation".

Bhatia labelled BBC as 'Bhrasht Bakwas Corporation' and stated that the news agency should comply with Indian laws. He also stated the government agencies are just doing their duty. "BBC doesn't respect icons of India," added Bhatia.

Bhatia questioned why the BBC is "afraid" of the searches if it hasn't done anything wrong.

Searches conducted in BBC offices

The tax department raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The BBC's offices are located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi and Santacruz in Mumbai. The searches come amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

According to the TV reports, the mobile phones of the employees have been seized, and many of them have been asked to go home.

After a massive furor over the documentary in the country, the Indian government condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, as a propaganda piece with a questionable agenda behind it. Last month, the BBC defended its controversial series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a blanket ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, calling the petition “completely misconceived."

