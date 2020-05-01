BBC India editor tweets about 'dehumanised' quarantine centre in UP's Prayagraj; District Magistrate clarifies it is a college

On Friday a video surfaced on social media, allegedly of a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where people can be seen pushing up against a metal gate and putting their hands out as a person on the other side hands out bananas to them.
The video was tweeted by a BBC India editor, Vikas Pandey, who wondered in his post why migrants were being 'dehumanised'.
Soon after the video was posted, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj however took to Twitter to clarify that this was not a quarantine centre, but footage from CAV college, where where immigrants from Madhya Pradesh are taking rest during their transit.
"Bananas were distributed among them when this chaos started, so distribution was stopped immediately. Later it was distributed in the buses when they all sat on their seats," the DM added.
Pandey for his part later took to Twitter to thank the Prayagraj District Magistrate for his response.
The novel coronavirus has affected most countries in the world, and globally there have been over 3.2 million cases recorded. In India the total number of cases crossed 35300 and 1152 people have died. As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9064 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while one person has migrated.
On Monday the pan-India lockdown was extended for the third time, this time with a few relaxations. As per the new guidelines, the lockdown will remain in place for two more weeks after May 3. Restrictions will be lifted in part for Orange and Green Zones.
