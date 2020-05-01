BBC India editor tweets about 'dehumanised' quarantine centre in UP's Prayagraj; District Magistrate clarifies it is a college

On Friday a video surfaced on social media, allegedly of a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where people can be seen pushing up against a metal gate and putting their hands out as a person on the other side hands out bananas to them.

The video was tweeted by a BBC India editor, Vikas Pandey, who wondered in his post why migrants were being 'dehumanised'.

Soon after the video was posted, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj however took to Twitter to clarify that this was not a quarantine centre, but footage from CAV college, where where immigrants from Madhya Pradesh are taking rest during their transit.

"Bananas were distributed among them when this chaos started, so distribution was stopped immediately. Later it was distributed in the buses when they all sat on their seats," the DM added.