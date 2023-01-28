BBC Documentary on Modi: 7 facts that make the film highly controversial in India and will never be allowed to air

There's so much of chaos in India over a BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's why the ruling government would never want Indian's to watch India: The Modi Question |

The documentary focuses on Modi's relationship with the country's Muslim minority and his role as chief minister of Gujarat during a three-day period of communal violence in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people died, including 790 Muslims |

Though, the documentary returns the events to the public eye, which has angered India's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) |

One of the most controversial episode of the prime minister's political career. The documentary traces roots from 2002 train fire in northern Gujarat, killing 59 people, most of them Hindu fundamentalist activists. About 100 Muslims were arrested and 31 eventually convicted for setting the train on fire |

The BBC documentary is based on archival footages and interviews with experts in India and survivours of the riots |

The interview with Jack Straw that created a lot of buzz back then, is also one of the most significant aspect of this documentary. He was the Britain's foreign secretary at the time of the riot. UK High Commission in Indian has conducted its own investigation into the violence |

The UK government in that report found that violence was “much greater than reported'. It was aimed at purging Muslims from Hindu areas |

The documentary also shows footage from a BBC interview with Modi soon after the riots. Modi, at that time had said that he needs to learn how to handle the media |

The second half of the broadcast covers Modi's relations with Muslims as prime minister, which is scheduled to release today |

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)