Battling virus resurgence: Quick, decisive steps needed to stop 2nd peak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi

Expressing co­n­cern about a rise in Co­vid-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday cal­led for "quick and decisive" steps to check the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously follow the "test, track and treat" approach.

In a virtual interaction wi­th state chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination dri­ve, Modi asserted vaccine is an effective weapon against the diseases and asked states to establish more vaccination centres, be it government-run or private.

In his first interaction with CMs after the vaccination drive started in January, he said states like Maharashtra and Punjab have been seeing a sharp rise in the Covid cases while the positivity rate has shot up in Maharashtra and MP. 70 districts in the country have seen a jump in the positivity rate by over 150% in the last few weeks, he said, underlining his concern. “If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge,” he said, and called for quick and decisive steps to stop it.

Urging CMs to ramp up testing and put in place other measures, he noted many tier 2 and 3 cities, which were earlier seen as "safe zones" due to low spread of the infection, were now witnessing a rise in positive cases.

"Test, track and treat" should be taken as seriously now as it has been for over a year since the outbreak, he added.