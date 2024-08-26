'Batenge Toh Katenge,' Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Cautions Against Division During Agra Rally; Video

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath |

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on August 26 that the "nation will be empowered only when we stay united" while warning, "if we are divided, we will be destroyed."

About The Origin Of The Remarks Made By Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

His comments came in the aftermath of the political crisis in the neighbouring country Bangladesh where Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister, was forced to flee the country following weeks of deadly protests.

The remarks were made at a rally in Agra on August 26 after unveiling the statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore.

"Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to Katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge'...," CM Yogi said while addressing a gathering.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Shri Krishna Janmotsav

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi inaugurated Shri Krishna Janmotsav in Mathura. He, then, offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple.

"I congratulate the people of the state on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and pray to the Lord for happiness and prosperity...I pray to the Lord to give you so much strength that your personal life, family life and social life are prosperous and all of you together can be ready to make your best contribution to realize the vision of a developed India" said the Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends His Wishes On The Occasion Of Janmashtami

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari Ji, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! It is my wish that Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, the protector of the entire world, who establishes religion and eliminates unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, may we do good to the animate and inanimate world. Long live Shri Krishna!"

Earlier in the day, the CM participated in the plantation drive at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan in Mathura.