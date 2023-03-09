Bastar: Fierce gunbattle between security forces and Maoists

Representative image

Raipur: In a fierce gun battle between Maoists and a joint force of Chhattisgarh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 5-6 armed Maoists received serious bullet injuries on Thursday morning in Dabbamarka village on Sukma-Bijapur border of Bastar division

The action was carried out as a preventive action to avoid Maoist ambush on a nearby newly erected police camp in the Dabbamarka village, the police press release said.

“Five to six Maoists suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. Police parties were dispatched to recover Maoist bodies, further combing operations were still on,” Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Sukma district told the media.

“5-6 Maoists suffered serious bullet injuries in the encounter that occurred in Sukma-Bijapur border,” Sundarraj P, IG Bastar range said.

“Till the time no bodies are recovered, police operations are underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including 50 barrel grenade launchers (BGL), some cartridges and other materials, a senior police official said.

Attack on public representatives increased

Apart from today’s encounter several other incidents reported which indicates the attack on grass root level public representatives increased.

In March before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maoists killed Punem Sanna, Sarpanch of Ponga Bhejji village under Kerlapal Police Station limits. The Sarpanch was first kidnapped, brutally murdered under suspicion of police informer and then thrown his body in the village.

In Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur, three BJP leaders were brutally assassinated by the armed Maoists in the month of February.

After the incident, BJP, the opposition party in the state, blamed the ruling Baghel government for failing to provide security to public representatives.