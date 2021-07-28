Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's 23rd Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Shortly after his election as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance. We will take all measures to fight COVID19 and floods in the state," he said.

Son of former Chief Minister, late S R Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

It's the second time of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Bommai is a three time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and has been MLC twice.

Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed as central observers by BJP's parliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary C T Ravi were among those who attended the swearing-in.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Bommai met Yediyurappa, also leaders from the centre- Pradhan, Reddy and Singh.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

(With inputs from Agencies)