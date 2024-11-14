Barbaric! 3 Street Dogs, Including One Pregnant, Brutally Killed In Telangana; Video Sparks Outrage

Representational image |

In a barbaric act, a group of men in Telangana thrashed three street dogs to death, one of whom was pregnant. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among users and animal rights activists. The cruelty against the canines occurred in Jawaharnagar city in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday. However, the motive behind the brutal killings of the street dogs is still unknown.

The viral video shows the dogs trapped inside a net and brutally beaten by the men while several passersby look on. Three of the dogs died on the spot, while the fourth sustained severe injuries and was left on the road with an eye popping out. The injured dog is currently receiving treatment.

Outraged over the incident, several animal activists approached the police demanding action against the culprits. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Jawaharnagar police arrested four persons for beating the dogs to death.

According to the police, all four accused work as laborers. The accused have been identified as Narsapuram Krishna, Mangadi Krishna, Chintala Venkatesh, and Vatti Vupendra.

The incident occurred amid a series of street dog attacks in various parts of the state, prompting the Telangana High Court to intervene and request an action plan from the state government in July to prevent such incidents.

In August, a four-year-old boy died after being bitten by a street dog in Raipole village, Rangareddy. In a separate incident that month, an elderly woman was killed by a pack of street dogs, which then ate parts of her body, in Rajanna Sircilla district.