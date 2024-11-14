 Barbaric! 3 Street Dogs, Including One Pregnant, Brutally Killed In Telangana; Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBarbaric! 3 Street Dogs, Including One Pregnant, Brutally Killed In Telangana; Video Sparks Outrage

Barbaric! 3 Street Dogs, Including One Pregnant, Brutally Killed In Telangana; Video Sparks Outrage

Three of the dogs died on the spot, while the fourth sustained severe injuries and was left on the road with an eye popping out.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

In a barbaric act, a group of men in Telangana thrashed three street dogs to death, one of whom was pregnant. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among users and animal rights activists. The cruelty against the canines occurred in Jawaharnagar city in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday. However, the motive behind the brutal killings of the street dogs is still unknown.

The viral video shows the dogs trapped inside a net and brutally beaten by the men while several passersby look on. Three of the dogs died on the spot, while the fourth sustained severe injuries and was left on the road with an eye popping out. The injured dog is currently receiving treatment.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! Community Dog Burnt Alive By Farm Caretaker In Keshav Nagar (VIDEO)
article-image

Outraged over the incident, several animal activists approached the police demanding action against the culprits. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Jawaharnagar police arrested four persons for beating the dogs to death.

According to the police, all four accused work as laborers. The accused have been identified as Narsapuram Krishna, Mangadi Krishna, Chintala Venkatesh, and Vatti Vupendra.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25

The incident occurred amid a series of street dog attacks in various parts of the state, prompting the Telangana High Court to intervene and request an action plan from the state government in July to prevent such incidents.

In August, a four-year-old boy died after being bitten by a street dog in Raipole village, Rangareddy. In a separate incident that month, an elderly woman was killed by a pack of street dogs, which then ate parts of her body, in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

BJP & AAP Face Off At Delhi Mayor Elections Today; Know Key Candidates

Mumbai Airport Gets Hoax Bomb Threat

Mumbai Airport Gets Hoax Bomb Threat

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & More

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Tribal Vote Triumphs Over Maoist Threats

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Tribal Vote Triumphs Over Maoist Threats

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed

Delhi AQI At 432: Capital City Continues To Choke On Hazardous Smog; Flights Delayed