e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates license of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims

Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates license of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims

The decision was taken against those involved in the submission of fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates licence of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims. | Representative Image
Follow us on

Lucknow: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has decided to terminate the licences of 30 lawyers involved in the submission of fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

The decision was taken on the special investigation team (SIT) report by the police. Along with the lawyers, a few policemen were also involved in the fraud and an investigation has been carried out.

Most of the cases were reported from Meerut, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

The lawyers caused a loss of several crores to insurance companies by submitting fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Workmen Compensation Act as per an October 7, 2015 order given by the Allahabad High Court.

Read Also
UP teacher booked for submitting fake documents to get job
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow: Meerut girl dies after alleged harassment; police probe role of college staff

Lucknow: Meerut girl dies after alleged harassment; police probe role of college staff

When Gujarat student met Narendra Modi after 21 years in Kargil.....

When Gujarat student met Narendra Modi after 21 years in Kargil.....

Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates license of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims

Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates license of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims

Surya Grahan 2022: Date, vrat vidhi, sunset timings and all you need know about the upcoming partial...

Surya Grahan 2022: Date, vrat vidhi, sunset timings and all you need know about the upcoming partial...

Day of Dog: Nepal Police awards 'Dog of the year' medal to best-performing sniffer

Day of Dog: Nepal Police awards 'Dog of the year' medal to best-performing sniffer