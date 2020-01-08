Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade union strike

New Delhi: Banking services were impacted on Wednesday as employees went on a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Branch activities including cash withdrawal deposit in public sector banks in many places across the country have been affected due to the strike.

Most of the lenders had informed their customers in advance about the strike call given by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), and its impact on banking services.