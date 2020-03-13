Bangladeshi vessel developed mechanical failure and crack in the hull sinks in Hooghly, crew rescued

Kolkata: The Bangladeshi vessel,'M V Mamatamoy', developed a mechanical failure and a crack in the hull because of the collision. It was brought near the jetty at Maheshtala in the Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas, where it slowly sank along with the cargo.

The crew members were taken to safety. They managed to recover their personal belongings. One of them was injured during the collision.

“The Bangladeshi vessel entered the designated route followed by KPT ships and collided with dispatch vessel 'Ravindra' which was sent to repair some buoys,” KPT spokesperson Sanjay Mukh­er­jee said, adding, “The KPT vessel was also damaged.”