Bangladesh violence: VHP demands immediate relief for Hindus from B'desh govt, warns of agitation across West Bengal

Kolkata: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to agitate across West Bengal if Bangladesh government doesn’t provide immediate support to the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Taking out protest rallies VHP held an agitation at Rani Rashmoni road in Central Kolkata and demanded immediate help to the Hindus suffering in Bangladesh.

Talking to Free Press Journal, VHP South Bengal spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee said that the Bangladesh Chief Minister Seikh Hasina should give immediate protection to the Hindus as the situation in Bangladesh is heart wrenching.

“On Sunday 600 houses were set on fire at Rangpur which is the constituency of Bangladesh Prime Minister. The VHP had already started protesting and will continue till every Hindus are protected,” said Sourish.

VHP’s Central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain said that the alleged atrocities being by the radical Islamic Jihadists and fundamentalists on Hindus can only be compared with the brutality of the Nazis.

“The United Nations Organization (UNO) should now send a Peace Keeping Force to stop the nonstop Jihadist genocide of the indigenous Hindus in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Prime Minister should exercise her duty and ensure the safety and security of her minority Hindu society and get the culprits punished,” said Jain.

The Joint general secretary also added that in the last 10 days alone, over 150 Mother Durga Puja pandals have been destroyed and over 362 icons of deities demolished.

“Thousands of houses and shops of Hindus have been attacked and looted. More than 1,000 Hindus have been injured and till now 10 Hindus have also been reported dead,” further claimed Jain.

Meanwhile, slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence over the issue, BJP West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee wouldn’t allow protests against Hindu genocide in Bangladesh in Kolkata. But on 30 Mar, 2013, she allowed Muslim groups in Kolkata, to protest death sentences awarded to 1971 war criminals in Bangladesh, issue death threats to Sheikh Hasina.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:30 PM IST