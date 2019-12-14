Bangladesh protests after protestors attack their Foreign Secretary's convoy in Guwahati

Dhaka: Bangladesh has demanded heightened security for its mission in India's Assam state capital Guwahati following two subsequent attacks, and cancelled two ministers' trips to India amid violent protests there over a contentious citizenship bill.

Shahidul Haque, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary is at the Hague to attend the ICJ hearing on the Rohingya issue.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday summoned Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and protested against the attack on the convoy of Bangladeshi assistant high commissioner and vandalism of the Bangladesh mission in Guwahati, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said Bangladesh, however, "believes that the attack on the convoy of the Assistant High Commissioner and vandalization of the signposts is a one-off incident and it will not affect the excellent bilateral relations that Bangladesh and India enjoy."

According to officials, on Wednesday, the security vehicle escorting Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati was attacked by protestors. Two signposts of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission were also vandalised by protestors.

The incidents took place as violent protests are underway over the adoptation of the citizenship amendment bill by the Indian parliament.

Against this backdrop, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Thursday cancelled their scheduled trip to India.