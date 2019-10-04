Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India: Teesta waters, NRC on the table

New Delhi/Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday that will see her hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which several bilateral agreements are set to be inked.

Dhaka plans to raise the issue of sharing of the Teesta river waters, and also the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the talks.

Hasina, who arrived here as the head of a large delegation, is set to hold talks with PM Modi on Saturday, and call on President Ram Nath Kovind the same evening. On Thursday, Hasina will join the summit of World Economic Forum as the chief guest.

Over 800 leaders from 40 countries are to take part in the two-day Summit. Hasina will attend the WEF Country Strategy Dialogue on Bangladesh at Hotel Taj Palace and join a reception to be arranged in her honour at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

On Friday, she will attend an interactive session with select CEOs of India and the Inauguration of India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF) at ITC Maurya and WEF Closing Plenary at Hotel Taj Palace. The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will call on Sheikh Hasina on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on her at Hotel Taj Mahal.

On Sunday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi would call on her. Noted Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who is directing a film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will also call on her. On October 6, Hasina will leave Delhi for home in the evening.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, briefing reporters in Dhaka on her visit, said Hasina is set to discuss a number of bilateral issues, including the killing of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the border and a framework agreement on common rivers including Teesta, with Modi on Saturday.

The issue of repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar and arms purchase from India would also figure, the Dhaka Tribune said.

According to Momen, around 10 to 12 bilateral agreements are set to be inked, including in the areas of youth and sports, shipping, economy, ocean research, fixation of standard of products, commerce, education, ICT and establishment of economic zones.