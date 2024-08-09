 Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

Bangladesh is still reeling from the chaos that erupted after mass protests against quotas in government jobs.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Image shows a shopping centre in Dhaka set on fire by protesters. | PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday (August 9) that Indian government has formed a committee to monitor situation in Bangladesh, which is still in reeling from violence that started after mass protests against quotas in government jobs.

Shah made announcement from his official handle on social media platform X.

FPJ Shorts
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest

Currently an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is in charge of Bangladesh. The political situation remains fluid. Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country on August 5. The resignation came after weeks of mass protests and violence across the country over the issue of quotas in government jobs.

The government led by Hasina had a hard-handed approach towards the protests which led to a large number of casualties. Hasina fled in a military helicopter and eventually reached New Delhi. It was initially reported that she was going to take political asylum in the UK.

Read Also
Bangladesh Unrest: Ramkrishna Mission In Dhaka Appeals Indian Govt For Security Of Hindus
article-image

Following outbreak of violence in Bangladesh, there were incidents of attacks on members of the minority communities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.

As these attacks raised concerns for safety of minority communities inside Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi urged Muhammad Yunus to protect Hindus and other minority communities in the congratulatory post he made on social media platform X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gaza Pe Badi Badi Baatein Karte Ho Par…': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Speaking Out...

'Gaza Pe Badi Badi Baatein Karte Ho Par…': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Speaking Out...

Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s...

Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s...

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Neeraj Chopra On Phone, Congratulates Him On Silver Medal; Video Viral

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Neeraj Chopra On Phone, Congratulates Him On Silver Medal; Video Viral

BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want,' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College

BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want,' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College