Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

Image shows a shopping centre in Dhaka set on fire by protesters. | PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday (August 9) that Indian government has formed a committee to monitor situation in Bangladesh, which is still in reeling from violence that started after mass protests against quotas in government jobs.

Shah made announcement from his official handle on social media platform X.

In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2024

Currently an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is in charge of Bangladesh. The political situation remains fluid. Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country on August 5. The resignation came after weeks of mass protests and violence across the country over the issue of quotas in government jobs.

The government led by Hasina had a hard-handed approach towards the protests which led to a large number of casualties. Hasina fled in a military helicopter and eventually reached New Delhi. It was initially reported that she was going to take political asylum in the UK.

Following outbreak of violence in Bangladesh, there were incidents of attacks on members of the minority communities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.

As these attacks raised concerns for safety of minority communities inside Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi urged Muhammad Yunus to protect Hindus and other minority communities in the congratulatory post he made on social media platform X.