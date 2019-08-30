Bangaluru doctor composes a unique song to aware people about mosquito-borne diseases

A Mangaluru doctor is using song to make people aware of the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases. The song mimics the tune of 'Yekka Sakka' from the film 'Kotti Channaya.'
According to India Today report, Dr Nayanatara Arun Kumar, a physiologist from Kasturba Medical College composed the song to make people aware of the mosquito-borne diseases increasing daily. She composed the song in the local language called Tulu so that local people can understand the song and the message of it.
In the first, the doctor posted the song lyrics on her Facebook page. When the lyrics received much appreciation she then made the lyrics more attractive. "I then used PowerPoint, added animated pictures that were relevant and then made it into an audio-visual file," the doctor told to India Today.
According to India Today, in 2019, more than 9,000 cases of dengue have been reported so far in Karnataka. Whereas more than 5,000 cases are from Bengaluru only.
There are precautions to avoid mosquito-borne diseases such as applying mosquito repellent cream, changing hand towels daily, keep homes clean and tidy, and more importantly, avoid stagnant water lying in and around homes.
Dr Nayanatara urges people to take proper precautions and join her initiative to help the society in combating mosquito-borne diseases.
Lyrics of the song
This is what the lyrics mean:
Umil batthundu umil batthundu (Mosquito has come, mosquito has come)
Ooruda matha janakulu jagrathe manpodu ye (Everyone please take care)
Ohhhh kenle(Please listen)
Umil matha jinjidhu oorudu seeku baidunduye.nana nama matha baree jagrathe manpodu ye
(Mosquito population has been increasing and the diseases spread by mosquitoes are also rising, so we should take care, and be very cautious)
Prathi onji oora janathe ottugadu serodu umil.nasha manpere kai kai koododu
(Everyone should join hands and try their best to destroy mosquitoes)
Ohhhh kenle(Please listen)
Alpa mulpa neeru unthulaka manporchi ye ooru keri porlu deedhu nama matha upoduye
(Don't allow water to remain stagnant, maintain cleanliness)
Dengue malaria roga baradilaka tookaye ooru matha arogya eppulaka deekaye
(We will all work together to prevent dengue, malaria and other diseases to ensure that good health is maintained)
