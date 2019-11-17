Bandit queen Sadhna Patel, five others nabbed in MP

Satna: Dreaded bandit queen Sadhna Patel, active for a long time along the UP-MP border, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Satna, police said on Sunday.

Along with Patel, five other dacoits were also arrested. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. According to reports, Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal had launched a campaign against dacoits in the area.

Police said that first they got information that Patel was in the Delhi-NCR or Jhansi area, but then came to know that she, along with her aides, was seen in the Karian forest area of Satna.

Acting on the tip off, police sent a team to the jungle, surrounded the dacoits and arrested them.

Patel was wanted in many cases in UP and MP. She carried a reward of Rs 30,000, the police said.