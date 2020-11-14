Bandi Chhor Divas: All you need to know about Sikh festival of light being celebrated today

Marking the occasion, many leaders from across the world have wished the Sikh community on Bandi Chhor Divas. This includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who took to Twitter with a video noting that the celebrations this year would be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic," he added.