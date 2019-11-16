Banaras Hindu University professor quits over RSS flag

Lucknow: The deputy chief proctor of the South Campus of the Banaras Hindu University was allegedly made to resign after she removed a RSS flag from the varsity ground.

Prof Kiran Damle told media that she put in her papers to maintain the sanctity of the campus, as agitating students had demanded her resignation.

On Tuesday, some BHU students had organised an RSS “shakha” on the campus and hoisted its saffron flag. When deputy proctor Damle noticed the flag, she reportedly removed it and asked the students to hold the meeting elsewhere.

Her action irked the students affiliated to the right-wing outfit and they sat on protest on the campus. Local BJP legislator Ratnakar Mishra and RSS office-bearer Chandramohan paid a visit and met the protesting students.

Chandramohan later filed a first information report against Prof Damle, accusing her of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and caste.

On Wednesday, when the professor learnt about the criminal charges, she sent her resignation to the South Campus in-charge Prof Rama Devi Nimnapalli.

Prof Nimnapalli told mediapersons, “Prof Damle should have spoken to students before removing the flag. The campus permits students of all creeds and castes to follow their religious practices. Nevertheless Prof Damle’s resignation has been forwarded to higher ups.”

Chandramohan claimed that Damle uprooted the flag and threw it on ground despite students telling her that the flag was important for religious reasons.

Meanwhile, University officials said they would convince the RSS officials to withdraw the FIR against the professor.