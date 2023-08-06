Ban On Polygamy: Expert Committee Submits Report To Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Expert Committee Submits Report To Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Twitter

Guwahati, August 6: The expert committee formed by the state government to study and submit a report on the ban of polygamy in Assam submitted its report on Sunday, the Chief Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Today, the Expert Committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam, submitted its report. Assam is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”

The Expert Committee was headed by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Kumari Phukan as Chairperson, comprised members such as Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia, BJP leader Nalin Kohli, and another senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, Nekibur Zaman.

Earlier, Sarma asserted that a ban on polygamy in Assam will be imposed before 2024. He said, "A committee to study different aspects of banning polygamy in the state has been formed and it will give its report soon."

The expert committee was given three months' time to submit its report. As the report is now tabled before the Chief Minister, the state government may move to bring a law banning polygamy in Assam in the next assembly session.