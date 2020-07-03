Ban on international flights extended till July 31

Amid the increase in number of COVID-19 cases, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Friday extending the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till July 31.

As per the circular issued, the restriction will not apply to all cargo operations and flights approved by the Director General.

It said, “In partial modification of circular dad 26-06-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject ad above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359hrs IST of 31.July, 2020.”

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority only on case to case basis. Please acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance,” it added.