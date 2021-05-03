Ban gatherings of over 10 people to contain COVID-19 spread instead of lockdown, recommends Lancet's India Task Force

Amid a massive spurt in the COVID-19 cases in India, the Lancet India Task Force on Covid-19 has suggested a 'containment measures checklist' to the central government to contain the situation. It also asserted that these measures "must be done beyond the current binary discussion on a lockdown".

It also recommends that variables like new cases per day (7-day moving average), rate of increase in new cases per day (2-week moving average), test positivity rates per day (2-week moving average), number of tests per million per day, and utilization rates of ICU beds be considered to decide on containment strategies.

Recommending that all steps be taken, keeping in mind the economic consequences, in-depth consultations with all stakeholders in society the Centre should ensure that there are programs and safety nets in place for the most vulnerable and for those that will bear the brunt of the economic costs of closures.

Lancet has not given a nod to impose lockdown but it says that a series of actions are needed. It says there is targeted containment required and coordinated response. It suggested that the country must be divided into zones instead of lockdown.

As of April 25, India's effective reproductive rate (R factor) for Covid-19 stands at 1.44. At this rate, each infected individual is infecting another one and a half persons. For the month of April, the rate of increase in reported new cases averaged 6.8 percent.

In the low risk zones, the rate of increase of new cases is less than 2 per cent and the percentage of ICU beds unutilized is more than 80 percent. In such zones, there should be unrestricted movement, open schools and colleges, shops, restaurants, offices, places of worship, factories can open with distancing and with 50 per cent occupancy.