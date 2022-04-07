Ballygunge bypoll: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee campaigns for party candidate Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while doing a roadshow for the party's Ballygunge Assembly bypoll candidate Babul Supriyo said that if TMC opens the door then BJP will become ‘extinct’ in Bengal.

“Babul also left Jai Shri Ram politics and joined Jai Hind and Jai Bangla politics. More BJP leaders want to join TMC. If TMC opens its door then there will be no one left in BJP Bengal. BJP thinks they can get votes by imposing Article 365 in Bengal,” said Banerjee.

Claiming that TMC will win in the Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls scheduled there next year, Banerjee also mentioned that in three months TMC has gained nine per cent votes in Goa.

“Only TMC has the spinal cord and can give direct fight to BJP. In just three months we have gained nine per cent votes in Goa. BJP took a long time to gain the same percentage of votes in Bengal. CPI (M)’s Sujan Chakraborty, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have sold their parties to BJP,” further mentioned Banerjee.

The TMC national secretary also claimed that the debt of Trinamool Congress government is four lakh crore rupees while BJP led Central government’s debt is one lakh 55 thousand crore rupees.

“The BJP leaders are only seen ahead of the polls. After the polls they are not seen in front but from behind they increase the price of petrol, diesel and medicines. They can make a movie tax free and levy extra tax on daily used medicines,” alleged the TMC national secretary.

Mentioning that he will monitor the development of Ballygunge if Babul is voted to power, Banerjee urged the people of Ballygunge to take revenge against BJP’s conspiracy against a dead veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee.

“Subrata Mukherjee honestly worked for the people but the BJP through their agencies had sent him behind bars over the Narada bribery scam but those who are seen in the video taking money are roaming freely. The Central agencies cannot stop the developmental works done by Mamata Banerjee,” added Banerjee.

Praising Babul, Banerjee said that he left BJP and also the posts and also said that father of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is not leaving the TMC MP post.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:21 PM IST