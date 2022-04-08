Ballygunge bypoll: CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim claims TMC govt cancelled party's seven roadshows

Kolkata: A day TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a road show in Ballygunge constituency in favour of their candidate Babul Supriyo, CPI (M) candidate Saira Shah Halim who is also the niece of Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah said that the state government had cancelled Left Front’s seven roadshows and street corner meetings.

“It seems that the TMC is already afraid of the CPI (M) for which with the help of state police they have cancelled our roadshows and meetings. They claim to be democratic but don't allow the opposition to speak,” said Saira.

Saira also claimed that police said that their meetings have been called off as Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the state election commission had ‘failed’ in conducting free and fair elections in Bengal.

“It seems on one side that RSS is operating through TMC and it is clear through the candidate selection for both Ballygunge and Asansol. They (TMC) claim that people are in favour of them but still they have given candidature to turncoats from BJP,” said Bhattacharya.

Slamming Babul, Bhattacharya claimed that the one who gave ‘hate speeches’ about a particular community is now given a ticket to contest election from TMC.

“A section of people is still miffed with a person like Babul but he is still given a ticket to contest polls and a person like Saira who is contesting for the first time her meetings are being obstructed,” further alleged the senior CPI (M) leader.

Anti CAA-NRC activist Manzar Jamil claimed that TMC started a ‘whisper’ campaign that no one should vote for the CPI (M).

“Had there been a free and fair election then CPI (M) would have won against the TMC. Any rational person will elect a person whom they think will work for them. But the ruling government through their machineries is restricting the CPI (M),” added Jamil.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:50 PM IST