Ballia Journalist Murder: UP Police arrest three relatives, father says police are lying

On Monday night, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).
The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three relatives of Ratan Singh in connection with murder. The three people who have arrested are identified as Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, and Suneel Singh.
According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with Dinesh Singh. "Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh's parcener," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Ratan Singh's father Vinod Singh has said that the police are lying and trying to coverup the case. Vinod Singh also alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son. "We received information in the evening at around 5:30 pm that village head Jhabar Singh's brother Sonu had a fight with my son. My son went to his house in the evening and they killed him there. They have also killed my elder son three years ago," Vinod Singh told ANI.
(Inputs from Agencies)
