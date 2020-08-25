Ballia Journalist Murder: UP Police arrest three relatives, father says police are lying

On Monday night, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three relatives of Ratan Singh in connection with murder. The three people who have arrested are identified as Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, and Suneel Singh.

According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with Dinesh Singh. "Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh's parcener," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told news agency PTI.