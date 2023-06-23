'Balasaheb Must Be Thinking His Own Son Shut Down His Shop': BJP On Uddhav Thackeray Attending Opposition Meet

BJP President JP Nadda | Twitter

BJP National President JP Nadda, speaking in Odisha, brought up the issue of opposition parties meeting held in Patna, Bihar. However, at the receiving end of Nadda's fury was Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Nadda remembered Shiv Sena's late founder Balasaheb Thackersay and told people present at the rally that Balasaheb used to say that he would not allow the Shiv Sena to become like Congress party. Nadda further said that "Hindu Samrat" Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena used to be a "Hindu party" and had once said that he would "happily shut down his shop (party)" if the Shiv Sena ever had to shake hands (join) with the Congress.

"Balasaheb must be thinking today that his own son shup down his shop," said Nadda, referring to Uddhav attending the meeting of 15 opposition parties in Patna, Bihar to chalk out strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Nadda made the remarks addressing a public meeting in Kalahandi, Odisha.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray reached Patna to attend the Opposition parties meeting in Patna, Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi had put Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in jail but today they are welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Patna. I wonder as to what has happened in politics," Nadda further said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, speaking on the Opposition meeting said, "In this meeting all dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail."

More than 15 opposition parties are meeting in Patna, Bihar on Friday to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting started on Friday with several big names from the opposition such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren among others present in the meeting. However, the RLD and KCR led TRS did not become a part of the opposition meeting.