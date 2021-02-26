Balakot airstrikes displayed capability to strike deep in adversary’s territory: Experts

NEW DELHI

The Balakot airstrikes displayed the armed forces' capability to retaliate deep in the adversary's territory and also accelerated the process of acquisition of defence assets, experts said on Friday.

Air Marshal (retd) Anil Khosla, who was the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the Balakot strikes, said capacity building is a continuous process in the armed forces. "But incidents like Balakot fastened the process of capacity building," he said.

He added that assets like Rafale fighter jets, the Chinook heavy lift choppers and Apache multi-role combat helicopters were introduced in the IAF's fleet post the Balakot strikes.

"The integration of weapons systems with the aircraft was also fastened," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the success of the Balakot air strikes displayed India's strong will to act against terrorism.

"On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure," Singh tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said with the Balakot strike, the IAF made clear the "New India's" policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India's policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack," Shah tweeted. "I remember the brave martyrs of Pulwama and salute the valour of the Air Force. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, security of the country and our soldiers is paramount," he said.