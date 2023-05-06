Bajrang Dal row: 'Congress playing with Hindu faith,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka's Chikmagalur

PTI

During a rally in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, strongly criticized the Congress party for including a proposal to "ban the Bajrang Dal" along with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its election manifesto. Adityanath accused the Congress of disrespecting the Hindu faith and making a mockery of it, and warned that the Hindu community would not accept such a ban if the Congress were to be elected in Karnataka.

"Those who don't like 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat' somewhere encourage anti-social and anti-national organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) on the one hand, and want to ban organisations committed to patriotism and social service on the other," Yogi Adityanath said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drawing a parallel between the peaceful state of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's double engine government, Adityanath stated that the latter had attempted to weaken the Popular Front of India (PFI) by declaring it illegal.

In September of last year, the Centre had imposed a five-year ban on PFI and several of its affiliated organizations.

"The PFI was encouraged when the Congress and the JD(S) were in power in Karnataka. But there is peace, unity, and security because of the BJP's double-engine government," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

The release of the Congress party's electoral manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka assembly election has drawn criticism for proposing a ban on organizations that propagate hatred and hostility, including the Bajrang Dal and the PFI.

"We believe that law and the Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the Congress has said in its manifesto.

The statement triggered a series of political reactions from the BJP and other right-wing organizations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likening the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal to the imprisonment of Lord Hanuman and his devotees. In response, several Congress leaders attempted to mitigate the situation. State party president DK Shivakumar embarked on a temple tour and promised to construct new Hanuman temples or restore existing ones throughout the state.