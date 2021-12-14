Bajrang Dal activists set fire to 'Pakistani food festival' banner in Gujarat's Surat - See pics

Activists of right-wing Bajrang Dal on Monday took down and set on fire a huge flex banner announcing "Pakistani food festival" to be organised at a restaurant in Gujarat's Surat.

The banner put up atop a building housing the restaurant in the Ring Road area was taken down and set blaze amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram." The said food festival was supposed to be organised at the 'Taste of India' restaurant between December 12-22.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bajrang Dal activists protested and shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' and removed all the banners and set fire to them.

"Bajrang Dal activists took down the flex banner from the building and set it on fire. No such festival will be tolerated. The restaurant has apologized," South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey told ANI.

Sandeep Dawar of 'Sugar N Spice Restaurants', which operates 'Taste of India,' said they will continue to serve the Mughlai cuisine and will strike out the word "Pakistani" from the food festival as it hurts the sentiments of some people.

"We will not use the word 'Pakistani' anymore in the food festival as it hurts the sentiments of some people. When we were using that word we felt that some people might not like it, but we did not know it would turn out like this...We are just serving cuisine which has nothing to do with Pakistan as such. The second name of Mughlai cuisine is Pakistani food," Dawar told PTI.

(With inputs ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:22 PM IST