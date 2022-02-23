Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 8 suspects arrested, says Karnataka Home Minister; curfew extended till Feb 25 in Shivamogga

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that as many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

"Eight arrests made till now. Till yesterday, 6 accused were arrested and today 2 more arrests done; total arrests in the case 8," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that he has ordered an inquiry against the policemen posted in two police stations in this district headquarters town, in the backdrop of the incident.

Underlining the need to audit the performance of Kote and Doddapete police stations in Shivamogga, he said, "We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past."

He warned that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents".

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning.

Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:06 PM IST