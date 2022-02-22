Bajrang Dal activist murder: Six arrested, more than 12 people detained for questioning

Bengaluru: Shivamogga in Karnataka remained tense even as the police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Harsha, a member of the Bajrang Dal. The police said all of them have criminal record. More than 12 people have been detained for questioning.

Of the six arrested, three were directly involved in the murder. All are residents of Shivamogga, and aged between 20 and 22 years. "They all have a criminal past. Investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad. The motive, however, is not yet known.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused drove in a car Sunday night and stabbed Harsha.

Curfew in Shivamogga has been extended till Friday morning.

Violence had erupted Monday during the funeral procession of Harsha. Around 5,000 people attended the procession that ended in arson, stone pelting and lathicharge by the police.

Though the Karnataka government ruled out any possibility of the murder being linked to the row over hijab, state Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra said "organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at. Legal action will be taken against those who engaged in stone pelting yesterday."

Several BJP leaders -- including state minister KS Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje -- have alleged a conspiracy behind the murder. They have demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency.

BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by "jihadi fundamentalists" for his opposition to hijab at educational institutions.

