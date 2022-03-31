Bajrang Dal activist murder: Court orders probe against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for provocative speech

In a latest development in the case of death of Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, a Special Court for People's Representatives on Thursday ordered a probe against Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa for provocative speeches following the death of activist.

According to India Today, the court has asked the police to register a case against Eshwarappa and investigate allegations of provocative speeches, in which the minister allegedly said the murder of Harsha took place due to political and religious causes.

Eshwarappa had on February 21 alleged that Muslim goons were involved in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Shivamogga district.

Eshwarappa had said, “Muslim goons have killed him. It happened because of DK Shivakumar’s recent statement that the national flag was removed and a saffron flag was hoisted. DK's provocation encouraged Muslim goons. This goondagiri won't be tolerated.”

For the unversed, Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist, was stabbed to death by a group of men over an alleged feud. The government had ruled out any connection between Harsha's murder and the hijab protests in the state.

Eshwarappa today also hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for being silent when BJP workers were attacked during Congress rule.

The BJP minister said, "During Siddaramaiah's tenure, 23 BJP workers and others were murdered. Why was Kumaraswamy silent? Harsha was murdered. Why did he keep silent? We will not tolerate violence in the state."

