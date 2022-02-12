e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Bajaj group's former chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away in Pune; Nitin Gadkari, Sharad Pawar, other leaders pay tributes to veteran industrialist

Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer for several days.
FPJ Web Desk
Bajaj group's former chairman Rahul Bajaj |

Bajaj group's former chairman Rahul Bajaj |

Advertisement

Veteran industrialist and billionaire Rahul Bajaj, and former chairman of Bajaj group passed passed away in Pune today. He was 83 years old.

Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer for several days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Advertisement