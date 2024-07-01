'Baith Ke Bolne Me...': LoP Malliarjun Kharge & RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Engage In Fun Banter In House; Video Goes Viral

X

There was a light moment in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak but initially expressed his inability to stand due to leg pain. However, he later delivered his address while standing after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed him to speak while sitting.

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, when Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar called Kharge to speak, the Leader of Opposition stood up and apologised, saying he could not stand for long due to pain in his leg.

The Vice President (VP) then asked Kharge if he preferred to address the house while sitting. Kharge replied that if permitted, he would sit.

The VP responded, "We have to ensure that you are comfortable while addressing the house. So, if the physical disability or pain is of that extent that here or outside you are unable to stand then you may take your own course."

After a few seconds of thinking, Kharge said, "Baith ke utna..." He gestured, expressing that addressing the house while sitting doesn't have the same feel.

On this, both the VP and Kharge burst into laughter.

The VP then said, "Kharge ji, I have helped you in this matter." Kharge replied, "Yes, sometimes you help, and we also remember that."

Kharge then continued to speak on the Motion of Thanks.

Notably, last week VC had said that he was "pained" when Congress leader entered the well of the House to protest.

The first Parliament session after the recent Lok Sabha election has been characterised by uproar from both opposition and ruling members on various issues. These include the NEET exam controversy, the speaker election, and incidents of violence in Manipur, among others.