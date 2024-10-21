Bahraich Violence: Nupur Sharma Apologises Over Her Remarks On Ram Gopal Mishra's Killing, Says 'Repeated What I Heard In Media'

Nupur Sharma speaking at a gathering in Bulandshahr | X | Sachin Gupta

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, apologised over her remarks regarding the death of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in Bahraich violence. Addressing a gathering in UP's Bulandshahr, Nupur Sharma had claimed that "35 bullets were found from Ram Gopal's body and that his nails were removed, stomach torn open and eyes gorged out."

A video of her claims went viral on social media platform X, showing her making the remarks. She also goes on to exhort the people at the gathering to unite and says, "Batenge toh katenge (If we are divided, we will be finished)."

However, outrage spread over he comments as the doctors' findings were far from what Nupur claimed in her speech.

As outrage grew, she apologised for her remarks saying, "I reiterated what I had heard in the media about late Ram Gopal Mishra ji. I was not aware of the clarification in the post mortem report. I take back my words and apologise."

CMO Sanjay Kumar, speaking about the post-mortem report of Bahraich violence Ram Gopal Mishra, had refuted claims that were making rounds in the media.

CMO Sanjay Kumar had said that "25-30 pellet marks were found on the body of Ram Gopal which caused heavy bleeding leading to his death. Some part of the nails of both the toes were damaged but the nails were not pulled out as claimed in several media reports.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate hit out at Nupur Sharma for her claims and demanded action against her by UP Police. "This is Nupur Sharma from BJP - do you remember what she did? Now, even after Bahraich police's denial and post-mortem report, they are lying about the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra saying, '35 bullets, nails pulled out, stomach ripped out, eyes taken out.' She is inciting hatred by spreading fake news. Punishment @Uppolice ?" she posted.

Nupur Sharma was expelled from the party by the BJP following outrage over her comments against Prophet Muhammad during a live news debate on a channel in 2022.

The number of arrests in connection with the Maharajganj communal violence in Bahraich has gone up to 104. Residents of around two dozen houses were served demolition. However, the high court on Monday gave 15-days relief to the people.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, who was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13, sparking arson and violence in the Uttar Pradesh district, died due to "shock and excessive bleeding."