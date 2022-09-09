Baguiati double murder: Main accused arrested after 18 days, sent to CID custody

Pixabay

Kolkata: The prime accused Satyendra Chowdhury (30) of the Baguiati teenagers murder case got arrested by CID and Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Friday morning from Howrah station while he was about to leave the city.

Eighteen days after the murder the CID and Biddhannagar police detective department nabbed the main accused while he was about to flee from the state.

After being taken to Bidhhanagar Commissionerate’s headquarters in Salt Lake for quizzing, the accused was then presented before Barasat court where he was given 14-day CID custody.

According to an eyewitness, Chowdhury on Friday morning visited a travel agency to buy a ticket for Mumbai.

“While the main accused was about to buy the ticket for Mumbai there was a power cut and he went out of the shop and was talking over the phone and was asking for money only then when CID officials came in and arrested him,” said the eyewitness.

According to police sources, Chowdhury used to stay in the waiting room of the Howrah station and was planning to go to Mumbai.

“Chowdhury was constantly changing his sim card but we were tracking the number of his relatives and friends and that is how we could locate his mobile tower outside Howrah station. He had also changed his getup so that he couldn’t be identified,” said the police sources.

However, police will quiz the main accused to find out the actual motive behind the murder of the two class 10 students.

Four other accused in the case including Abhijit Bose, Shamim Ali, Shaheen Ali and Dibyendu Das were arrested earlier.

Following Chowdhury’s arrest, the parents of the dead students Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

It may be recalled that on August 22, Chowdhury kidnapped two students and killed them.

The body of Atanu was found floating along the banks of a waterbody on August 23 and Abhishek’s body was found on August 25. However, Chowdhury continued to ask for ransom from Atanu’s parents.

Following the alleged ‘inaction’ of the police by the parents of both the students Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this week had instructed CID probe into the matter.