Baghel: Centre must return Rs. 17,240 crore under NPS

The CM made these demands during a pre-budget meeting held at the Manekshaw Centre on Friday.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel |
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday requested the Central Government to return Rs. 17,240 crore deposited with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) so that the Chhattisgarh government can secure the future of its employees and their families under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The State Government recently announced the restoration of the old pension scheme under the NPS. Mr Baghel said the Centre must return Rs. 17,240 crore deposited with the NSDL till March 31 so that it can be reinvested in the General Provident Fund of employees.

He demanded the State’s GST compensation and the funds collected as “additional levy” from coal block companies must be returned to Chhattisgarh, a statement said. The CM made these demands during a pre-budget meeting held at the Manekshaw Centre on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman where all the States’ Finance Ministers submitted their proposals.

