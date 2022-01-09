“Back at your service,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recovers from COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed he has recovered from COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the infection.

"I am back at your service after recovering from COVID-19," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal on January 4 had revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he had said that he had mild symptoms and is isolated at home. "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated me at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.

Delhi reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest since May 5 last year. As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 19.60 per cent. A total of 1,02,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of these, 79,946 samples were tested using the RT-PCR testing kits while 23,019 samples were tested using Rapid-Antigen kits.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 15,26,979. 11,869 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,53,658. The recovery rate is currently 95.19 per cent, added the bulletin.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:13 AM IST