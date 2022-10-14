Baby elephant tortured by a mob in Assam, shocking video emerges

A recent video depicts the inhumane treatment of a baby elephant.
The video of this incident was shared on Twitter by @TheViditsharma.
This incident reportedly took place in the Shalbagan area near Lanka Town in the Hojai district of Assam on October 12.
The video of this incident was shared on Twitter by @TheViditsharma calling for help from Assam CM Himanta Sarma and animal activists.
The visuals show the baby elephant running for its life as a group of men chase it even as they try to pull its tail and beat it.
The baby elephant, who was ill-treated by the villagers, got separated from his mother after the villagers chased away a herd, reported Northeast Now, a news portal.
It is not clear whether the perpetrators were caught later or not. The incident has outraged Netizens, and many are demanding strict action against all the accused.
This is not the first time that animals have faced such incidents. According to Indian Animal Protection Organizations and All Creatures Great and Small estimates, 4,93,910 animals were involved in various occurrences between 2010 and 2020.
Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst, retweeted this video and urged the Chief Minister of Assam to look into this matter.
Indian actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted about this incident and urged Assam's chief minister to take necessary and strict actions against this act of cruelty.