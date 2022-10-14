Baby elephant tortured by a mob in Assam, shocking video emerges

A recent video depicts the inhumane treatment of a baby elephant.

The video of this incident was shared on Twitter by @TheViditsharma.

This incident reportedly took place in the Shalbagan area near Lanka Town in the Hojai district of Assam on October 12.

The video of this incident was shared on Twitter by @TheViditsharma calling for help from Assam CM Himanta Sarma and animal activists.

The visuals show the baby elephant running for its life as a group of men chase it even as they try to pull its tail and beat it.

The baby elephant, who was ill-treated by the villagers, got separated from his mother after the villagers chased away a herd, reported Northeast Now, a news portal.

It is not clear whether the perpetrators were caught later or not. The incident has outraged Netizens, and many are demanding strict action against all the accused.

This is not the first time that animals have faced such incidents. According to Indian Animal Protection Organizations and All Creatures Great and Small estimates, 4,93,910 animals were involved in various occurrences between 2010 and 2020.

A mad gang dragged a tiny baby elephant away from its mother. The incident took place in Lanka, Assam on October 12.

The elephant calf is bewildered in fear of losing its mother. Strict action must be taken against them. @himantabiswa @cmpatowary sir please look into this matter pic.twitter.com/1KWhyn59RU — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) October 14, 2022

Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst, retweeted this video and urged the Chief Minister of Assam to look into this matter.

Respected Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa ji,

This video of an Elephant Calf being harrased by a group is distressing and disturbing. If your good office may kindly immediately direct the relevant authorities to look into the issue & take the necessary legal action.

Tehseen Poonawalla. https://t.co/clEg0rB48s — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 14, 2022

Indian actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted about this incident and urged Assam's chief minister to take necessary and strict actions against this act of cruelty.

@himantabiswa Sir kindly look into this & take necessary & strict action against this. https://t.co/bfCCok76px — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 14, 2022