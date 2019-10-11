Babul Supriyo undergoes medical check-up at Los Angeles hospitals, attributes severe headache to JU attack

Union minister Babul Supriyo is going through various tests at Los Angeles hospitals for severe headache. Supriyo attributed his headache to the assault by a group of students at Jadavpur University (JU) campus on September 19.

Supriyo took to social media and wrote on Thursday, October 10, “As it is right now: I am at the University of Irvine, Los Angeles, California hospital going through a number of tests. Just had an MRI - Now at the neurologist who would evaluate the findings.”

He further added, “Reason: Sharp pain happening behind my left eyeballs, about 2 inches inside my skull from over the left ear which is causing strong headaches everyday. It’s from the injury that was inflicted on me by the so called ‘Students’ of Modern Bengal with stone pelting, hitting with thick sticks attached to the Black flags they were showing me, Hard punches thrown at me by young guys who called themselves Naxals & SFI members.” He further clarified that it is not a life-threatening situation.

Supriyo was heckled by a section of students of Jadavpur University during his visit to the campus to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), here on Thursday.

Several slogan-shouting pro-Left students surrounded Supriyo as soon as he arrived and asked him to leave. He was headed to the K.P. Basu Memorial Hall where a freshers' welcome programme was scheduled.

"Babul Supriyo go back, go back", they shouted as the Asansol MP's bodyguards tried to throw a security ring around him. Students holding red flags pushed and shoved Supriyo.

His shirt was torn. A student was even seen pulling his hair. But the Minister refused to leave the campus. Such was the situation that Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das had to intervene to prevent any untoward incident.

